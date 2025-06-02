ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
The 903 Sunsets Free Concert Series In Paris

The 903 Sun Sets Concert Series returns to downtown Paris, making Thursdays a whole lot better. The concerts begin this week with Aaron Watson and Stoney Musgrove, followed by Wayne Toups and Common Ground next week. On Saturday, June 19, it’s Deanna Carter and Bulletproof. Scheduled for Saturday, June 26, are Even-It Up and the Alternatives.

La serie de conciertos 903 Sun Sets regresa al centro de París, haciendo que los jueves sean mucho mejores. Los conciertos comienzan esta semana con Aaron Watson y Stoney Musgrove, seguidos por Wayne Toups y Common Ground la próxima semana. El sábado 19 de junio es el turno de Deanna Carter y Bulletproof. Para el sábado 26 de junio están programados Even-It Up y las Alternativas

