Let’s Build Paris!

Paris, Texas Industrial Greenfield
Paris, Texas has a 20-acre parcel in our NW Industrial Park that provides optimal space for businesses looking for greenfield sites.

Located directly on NW Loop 286, this parcel is:

New Markets Tax Credit Eligible
Utility Ready
Clean Phase I Environmental
Geotechnical Complete

DATA SHEET: Site-Ready 20 Acres

Paris also has a newly-acquired 150+ acres of space for a new SW Industrial Park with frontage access to the southwestern portion of Loop 286. View preliminary info about the site here: SW Industrial Park

If you are interested in other potential industrial sites, take a look at our real estate page: Available Real Estate for Industrial Development.

Let’s build Paris!

Michael Paris
Executive Director
Local Services/Information
The City of Paris Engineering, Planning, and Development

TxDOT, Paris District
Kiamichi Railroad
HWH Logistics (transload services)

 

 

