Let’s Build Paris!

Paris, Texas Industrial Greenfield

Paris, Texas has a 20-acre parcel in our NW Industrial Park that provides optimal space for businesses looking for greenfield sites.

Located directly on NW Loop 286, this parcel is:

New Markets Tax Credit Eligible

Utility Ready

Clean Phase I Environmental

Geotechnical Complete

DATA SHEET: Site-Ready 20 Acres

Paris also has a newly-acquired 150+ acres of space for a new SW Industrial Park with frontage access to the southwestern portion of Loop 286. View preliminary info about the site here: SW Industrial Park

If you are interested in other potential industrial sites, take a look at our real estate page: Available Real Estate for Industrial Development.

Let’s build Paris!

Michael Paris

Executive Director

Local Services/Information

The City of Paris Engineering, Planning, and Development

TxDOT, Paris District

Kiamichi Railroad

HWH Logistics (tra nsload services)