Let’s Build Paris!
Paris, Texas Industrial Greenfield
Paris, Texas has a 20-acre parcel in our NW Industrial Park that provides optimal space for businesses looking for greenfield sites.
Located directly on NW Loop 286, this parcel is:
New Markets Tax Credit Eligible
Utility Ready
Clean Phase I Environmental
Geotechnical Complete
DATA SHEET: Site-Ready 20 Acres
Paris also has a newly-acquired 150+ acres of space for a new SW Industrial Park with frontage access to the southwestern portion of Loop 286. View preliminary info about the site here: SW Industrial Park
If you are interested in other potential industrial sites, take a look at our real estate page: Available Real Estate for Industrial Development.
Let’s build Paris!
Michael Paris
Executive Director
Local Services/Information
The City of Paris Engineering, Planning, and Development
TxDOT, Paris District
Kiamichi Railroad
HWH Logistics (transload services)