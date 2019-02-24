TURNER – left – right Nakariah Turner; Kristal Moore Clarksville ISD Crime Stoppers sponsor.

MADDOX – left – right Paris Police officer Curtis Garrett, Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Coordinator; outgoing Ambassador Hailey Maddox; William (Buddy) Heuberger, Executive Director Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers.

GROUP – photo of attendees

Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers umbrella camps Crime Stoppers programs attended the 24th Annual Texas Campus Crime Stoppers conference in McAllen, February 5 – 7, 2019. Students and adults from Chisum, Clarksville, and Paris ISD attended the meeting.

Clarksville High School sophomore Nakariah Turner was selected to serve as a member of the Texas Crime Stoppers Ambassador Program. The program has twelve ambassadors, and they are chosen to represent their peers all over the state and serve as the youth voice for Crime Stoppers in Texas, ambassadors are expected to exhibit a high degree of maturity, responsibility, flexibility, and leadership at all times. Ambassadors are selected by a committee after each applicant is interviewed.

Nakariah is in the top ten of her class where she also serves as Class Treasurer. She’s a proud member the Clarksville High School 2017 State Champions Band, where she plays the mellophone/French horn. Nakariah is in the Spanish Club, FCCLA, Yearbook, One Act Play, Cheerleader manager, and Interact Club. Nakariah also enjoys volunteering outside of school and spending time with family and friends. Nakariah is a member of Zion Traveler Baptist church where she serves as the Sunday School Secretary and a Youth Usher. When Nakariah graduates, she plan to attend UTSA and study in the field of Biology to become an Otolaryngologist also known as a simpler version of ENT. She also made it to Regional in the 2017-2018 Academic UIL Number Sense Competition. Nakariah’s the daughter of Larry and Shuronda Turner of Clarksville TX.

Chisum High School senior Hailey Maddox was as presented a plaque from Texas Governor Greg Abbott for her service as an ambassador since her freshman year. Hailey’s parents are, father Dustin Mundhenke, mother Jaci and stepdad Joey Goss.