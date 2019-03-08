Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 8)

Madison Caroline Poole

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800-block of Bonham Thursday afternoon for a defective brake light. The driver, Madison Caroline Poole, 24, of Paris, had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. Poole is currently on probation for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance of more than one gram conviction in McLennon County. Poole was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested six people on Thursday (Mar 7).