Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
cypress basin hospice
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Morrell banner

Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 8)

4 hours ago

Madison Caroline Poole

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800-block of Bonham Thursday afternoon for a defective brake light. The driver, Madison Caroline Poole, 24, of Paris, had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. Poole is currently on probation for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance of more than one gram conviction in McLennon County. Poole was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested six people on Thursday (Mar 7).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     