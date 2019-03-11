MPISD – News

MPHS FBLA at State

FBLA winners, L to R: Grace Whitten, Rebecca Yox, Taylor Hubbs, FBLA Advisor John Whitten, Averie Ayers, Jose Liera, Tripp Hinton (not pictured Bailey Sisk)

MPHS Future Business Leaders of America students compete at State.

The Mount Pleasant High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter had five students qualify for Nationals at the recent State Leadership Conference held March 7-9 in Houston.

Grace Whitten, Bailey Sisk, Averie Ayers, Rebecca Yox and Tripp Hinton all qualified in the top four of their respective events to earn a trip to the FBLA National Leadership Conference to be held June 28-July 3 in San Antonio. Whitten placed second in Healthcare Administration and Sisk second in journalism. Ayers was fourth in Electronic Career Portfolio, Yox fourth in Business Communications and Hinton fourth in Public Speaking.

Also at state, Taylor Hubbs finished fifth in Introduction to Business Presentation and will be a National Alternate. Other students who finished in the top 10 in their respective events were Rossy Banegas in Introduction to Public Speaking, Cessia Gonzalez in Impromptu Speaking, the team of Natalie Howard, Caroline Rose and Abby Mason in Hospitality Management and Linnea Lindeblad in Publication Design.

Senior Matthew Armstrong wrapped up his term as a State Vice President. He was honored with a Who’s Who Award and received a scholarship. He also finished second in Copyright, which is a Texas only Event. Also taking second in a Texas single event was Jose Liera in Business, Marketing, and Finance.

Other honors for Mount Pleasant High School were Blanca Antolin being recognized as a Who’s Who and was honored with having the most significant chapter in the area. “I am extremely proud of the showing by our students at state,” FBLA Advisor John Whitten said. “They represented MPHS with class and dignity. We were honored to have a number of students advance to Nationals. We have high expectations for our students, and they responded against much larger districts.

I am looking forward to what lies ahead for FBLA at Nationals and going forward in future years.”

Wallace 6th grader competes in East Texas Regional Science Fair.

P.E. Wallace Middle School 6th grader Tanner Marshall competed in the East Texas Regional Science Fair in Kilgore on Friday, March 1. His project received a specialty award from Sudden Link Communications, through Altice, USA Incorporated which included a $100 cash prize.

Marshall’s project, the “Esca-Ladder,” was a real-world invention of his, a ladder with moving steps to increase safety. He tested which material would be best to use on the axels to provide the most appropriate amount of friction.

“It was incredibly inspiring to watch Tanner work through the process of developing his Esca-Ladder project over these last several months,” said Susan Gage, Wallace Science Department Head and GT Coordinator. “He handed me a drawing of his design back in September, around the beginning of this school year. To see his growth in how he was able to implement using the scientific method, alongside the engineering design model, has been remarkable. Tanner aspires to be an engineer one day, and I have no doubt he will truly impact the field of engineering.”

Marshall is the son of Judd and Courtney Marshall.

JV L to R

Front row: Dorali Hernandez, Deborah Trejo, Odalys Macedo, Alexandra Ibanez, Karen Trejo, Natalie Castillo, Aaliyah Avellaneda

Back row: Jackelyn Puente, Angela Urista, Liz-Anel Bello, Christian Cabrera, Jonathan Tepetate, Daisy Equihua

Varsity L to R

Front: Lincy Hernandez, Leslie Caamal, Patricia Roque, Jenifer Deciga, Katherine Lopez, Jonathan Reyes, Linda Eileen Martinez, Azucena Salinas

Back: Joshlyn Paloblanco, Sashi Poudel, Victor Diaz, Hailey Benyshek, Jorge Banda, Ashley Benyshek

Mount Pleasant High School Winter Guard attends competitions.

The Mount Pleasant High School Winter Guard attended two competitions on Saturday, March 2: the North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCA) competition in Saginaw, Tx, and the Marching Auxiliaries DFW Area contest at Birdville High School.

In the first competition in Saginaw, the Varsity Winter Guard placed 1st in their division, receiving a 1st place ranking from all 5 judges in the areas of Equipment, Design Analysis, Movement, and General Effect. The Varsity was promoted to a higher class because of their score. The JV Winter Guard placed 4th out of 11 teams.

In the second competition at Birdville High School, both the Varsity and JV received a superior rating with the Varsity earning a Choreography award.

The Varsity show is titled “Four Reasons,” which is about the four reasons to keep living when life seems hopeless. The students selected their own reasons: faith, love, hope, and friends. The music is “Reason to Fight” by the group Disturbed. The JV show is titled “Never Enough Praying.” Their music is a mashup of Kesha’s “Praying” and the song “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman.”

The MPHS Winter Guard will be back in action later this month while the JV will compete at the NTCA Novice class Championships at Mansfield High School on March 9. The varsity will attend the NTCA RA Class Championships at Marcus High School in Flower Mound on March 23.

