NAACP Announces Five Texas Graduates Of The 2018 NEXTGEN Young Professional Leadership Program

Training the Next Generation of Civil Rights Leaders

BALTIMORE (March 13, 2019) – National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) launched its pilot Next Generation (NEXTGEN) Young Professional Leadership Program in 2018. NEXTGEN is a 12-month, internal leadership development training program for young adults between ages 21 and 35. Participants receive comprehensive leadership and advocacy training to develop leadership competencies that will enable them to become effective civil rights leaders.

The inaugural class launched with 150 participants in January 2018 and concluded in December 2018 with a total of 68 leaders that successfully completed their graduation requirements. Graduates completed in-person training, webinars, action plans, case studies and interactive projects utilizing web-based training portals, instruction manuals, and resource toolkits. NEXTGEN Graduates are actively involved in their local Branches as Subscribing Life Members of the NAACP. The 2018 NEXTGEN Graduates will be recognized during the NAACP 110th National Convention in Detroit, MI.

“The graduates in this program were already impressive leaders!” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President, and CEO. “Several are leading some of our local branches and are well-respected leaders in their respective communities, but our goal was to invest in their talents and passion for civil rights, and to harness their collective power to advance the work of the NAACP.”

“The face of the NAACP is changing, and it’s younger, technologically savvy, college educated and refreshingly impatient with progress. These are exciting times for the NAACP!” said Leon Russell, Chairman of the NAACP’s Board of Directors.

“The resources and wisdom provided during the NextGen program laid the foundation necessary for multi-talented, passionate, collaborative, and focused young adult leaders to effectively continue the trailblazing advocacy work of the NAACP,” said Jalyce Taylor, 2018 NEXTGEN graduate

2018 NAACP NEXTGEN Texas Graduates

Tevin Ellis – Tevin Ellis served as President of Texas NAACP State Youth & College Division. Tevin Ellis is a member of the San Antonio NAACP Branch. Tevin Ellis is a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors. Tevin Ellis is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Forerunners a local non-profit focused on civic engagement and educational outreach. Tevin works for U.P.S. as a Logistics Supervisor. Tevin also works as a D.J. in the downtown San Antonio area. Tevin Ellis is pursuing his B.S. degree in Criminal Justice at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Brandy Fields – Brandy Fields is a member of the Arlington NAACP Branch in Texas. Brandy is the Vice President of the Texas NAACP State Conference Youth & College Division. Brandy graduated from University of Texas at Arlington with a B.S. in Nursing. Brandy Fields is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Porschia Harris – Porschia Harris is the Young Adults Chair of the Houston NAACP Branch in Texas. Porschia Harris previously served as the Community Engagement Chair and Young Adults Co-Chair for the Houston NAACP Branch. Porschia previously served as the Public Relations Chair of the Eastern Michigan University College Chapter. Porschia Harris currently works as a Field Organizer for the Elisabeth E. Johnson for City Council Campaign. Porschia previously worked as a Logistics Manager for Amazon.com. Porschia graduated from Eastern Michigan University with her B.S. in Public Relations and graduated from Texas Southern University with her Master’s degree in Public Administration.

Jessica Reyes – Jessica Reyes serves on the NAACP Youth & College Task Force. Jessica is a member of the San Antonio NAACP Branch in Texas. Jessica Reyes previously served as Vice President of the University of Texas at San Antonio College Chapter. Jessica Reyes prior served as Treasurer of the Texas NAACP State Conference Youth & College Division. Jessica Reyes graduated with her B.S. from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Jessica Reyes is pursuing her M.B.A. from Texas A&M University.

Jalcye Taylor – Jalyce Taylor serves on the Young Adults Committee of the Houston NAACP Branch and recently planned a mental health forum on clinical, behavioral health. Jalyce served on the Freedom Fund Banquet Committee and lead Young Adults in joining America’s Journey for Justice. Jalyce works as a Recruiter and Data Collector for Mental and Behavioral Health. Jalyce has previously worked as a Medical Scribe in the Emergency Department and Urgent Care Clinics. Jalyce graduated from the University of Tennessee Knoxville with her Bachelor’s degrees in Biology and Spanish. Jalyce is currently attending Prairie View A&M University and plans to attend Medical School to become a Physician specializing in internal medicine.