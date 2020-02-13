Hundreds attended the 94th annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet at the Civic Center. The meal was catered by Corner Grub House, wine from Phinness Farms and Beer from the Grub House. The Citizen of the Year was Roger Elliott.

Honorees at the Chamber Banquet:

Caregiver of the Year Hillis Bass

Growth and Renewal Award Magic Scoop Ice Cream

Ambassador of the Year Megan Smith

Community Pride Aware HOpkins County Civic Center Lonnie Fox and Alina Tatum and all members of current and past boards

Educator of the Year JOhn West Saltillo ISD

Outstanding Agriculural Family Chad and Deanna Neil

Woman of the Year Vickie Pickel Special Award also to Sally McClendon

Small Business of the Year Sister Babyz – Maci Fowler

Large Business of the Year City National Award – award accepted by Ricky Reynolds

Citizen of the Year Roger Elliott