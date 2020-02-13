" /> 94th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet – EastTexasRadio.com
94th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet

8 mins ago

 

 

Hundreds attended the 94th annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet at the Civic Center. The meal was catered by Corner Grub House, wine from Phinness Farms and Beer from the Grub House. The Citizen of the Year was Roger Elliott.

Honorees at the Chamber Banquet:

Caregiver of the Year                       Hillis Bass

Growth and Renewal Award          Magic Scoop Ice Cream

Ambassador of the Year                  Megan Smith

Community Pride Aware                 HOpkins County Civic Center    Lonnie Fox and Alina Tatum and all members of current and past boards

Educator of the Year                       JOhn West    Saltillo ISD

Outstanding Agriculural Family  Chad and Deanna Neil

Woman of the Year                         Vickie Pickel   Special Award also to Sally McClendon

Small Business of the Year             Sister Babyz – Maci Fowler

Large Business of the Year            City National Award – award accepted by Ricky Reynolds

Citizen of the Year                           Roger Elliott

 

 

 

