Hundreds attended the 94th annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet at the Civic Center. The meal was catered by Corner Grub House, wine from Phinness Farms and Beer from the Grub House. The Citizen of the Year was Roger Elliott.
Honorees at the Chamber Banquet:
Caregiver of the Year Hillis Bass
Growth and Renewal Award Magic Scoop Ice Cream
Ambassador of the Year Megan Smith
Community Pride Aware HOpkins County Civic Center Lonnie Fox and Alina Tatum and all members of current and past boards
Educator of the Year JOhn West Saltillo ISD
Outstanding Agriculural Family Chad and Deanna Neil
Woman of the Year Vickie Pickel Special Award also to Sally McClendon
Small Business of the Year Sister Babyz – Maci Fowler
Large Business of the Year City National Award – award accepted by Ricky Reynolds
Citizen of the Year Roger Elliott