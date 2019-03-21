Choctaw Nation Accepting Applications

Choctaw Nation is accepting princess applications.

DURANT, Okla. – Applications are now being accepted for participants in the 2019-2020Choctaw Nation district princess pageants. Each of the 12 districts of the Choctaw Nation will hold the competition to choose three princesses: Senior Miss Choctaw Nation, Junior Miss, and Little Miss for each. The winners in each district will compete in the finals pageant at the Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival in September.

Contestants must live within the district in which they compete, must be single, have a minimum of 1/16th Choctaw blood quantum, and not have held the title before. The Senior Miss group is for ages 18 through 22, Junior Miss is 13 through 17, and Little Miss is 8 through 12. For a full list of contestant guidelines, visit https://www.choctawnation.com/2019-2020-district-princess-pageant-information.

“Applications may be picked up at any Choctaw Nation Community Center,” said pageant coordinator Faye Self. “Deadline for applications to be turned in is two weeks before each pageant.”

Scheduled pageants are April 18 in McAlester (District 11) and Broken Bow (District 2); April 25 in Poteau (District 4), Stigler (District 5), and Wilburton (District 6); May 16 in Antlers (District 7), Hugo (District 8), and Atoka (District 10); May 23 in Talihina (District 3), Coalgate (District 12), and Idabel (District 1); and May 31 in Durant (District 9).

All pageants start at 6:00 pm and will be at the local Choctaw Nation community centers, except for that of District 9, which begins at 7:00 pm at the Choctaw Nation Event Center.

For information, contact Self at fself@choctawnation.com or 800-522-6170, Ext. 2192.

###

The Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third largest Indian Nation in the United States with close to 200,000 tribal members and 10,000 employees. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, the historical boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma. The Choctaw Nation’s vision, “Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture,” is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage, and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com.