MPISD – News



Top Row: Emily Shelton, Zoe Zittle, McKinsee Oviedo, Kennady Ebarb, Briana Sanchez, Alex Ochoa, Erica “Coach D” Davidson-Curley, Emma Sellers, Madeline Plascencia, Genivieve Rubio, Leilani Jimenez, Chloe Carter

Bottom Row: Samantha McClenan, Caydance Reynolds

Mount Pleasant Junior High School Advanced Dance Team competes at Nationals.

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Advanced Dance Team (ADT) competed at the HTE National Dance Championships in San Antonio at The University of Incarnate Word on March 22–23. ADT was invited to participate in the National competition because of their stellar performance at the first competition they attended earlier in the year. The team performed a novelty, a hip hop, jazz, and a pom routine.

ADT was named the overall Grand Champion in the Middle School/Junior High team division for having the highest total number of points on their top three scoring routines. They received a Best in Class award for their Hip Hop for having the highest combined scores across all divisions, beating out high school varsity teams for the prize. They also earned Middle School Team National Champion awards in the Hip Hop, Jazz, Novelty, and Pom categories. Also, they won Judge’s awards for Precision, Entertainment, Technique, and Choreography as well as a Super Sweepstakes, 95 and above all on three routines.

“Nationals was not about the Awards or the performances,” said ADT Director, Erica Davidson-Curley. “Instead, it was about our journey to get to this point and all of the support we have had along the way. I cannot stress enough just how hard these girls work, and the hours they devote to ADT and each other! I always tell them that God rewards hard work and the harder you work, the greater the reward. Well, this team/sisterhood has worked overtime since August! I love these girls with my whole heart and thank them for giving me purpose!”

Davidson continued, “None of this success would have been possible without the incredibly amazing ADT parents! They sacrificed time and money to help send us to Nationals. Our parents are hands down the best!”

