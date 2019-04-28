CenterPoint Energy And HomeServe USA Save Customers

CenterPoint Energy and HomeServe USA program save customers more than $1.2 million in repair costs.

Houston – April 25, 2019 – Since its launch in June 2018, CenterPoint Energy’s optional protection plan program for natural gas customers in Texas has saved customers more than $1.2 million in repair costs.

Offered through HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe), a provider of emergency home repair programs to homeowners nationwide, the program allows customers the opportunity to purchase low-cost service plans that cover unanticipated costs and minimize inconvenience associated with piping and other major household system repairs.

“Pipe repairs are rarely covered by basic homeowners’ insurance, and when an unexpected emergency occurs, customers may not have the emergency funds set aside to cover the expenses,” said Gregg Knight, senior vice president, and chief customer officer of CenterPoint Energy. “Our plan provides extra peace-of-mind for homeowners with both new and older residences. We are excited to continue our partnership with HomeServe to provide our customers with expert service delivery.”

CenterPoint Energy and HomeServe have partnered with more than 200 local business contractors to serve customer repair needs, including customer-owned natural gas lines, heating, and cooling systems, internal electric wiring, water heaters, and exterior water and sewer lines. The service plans are optional and offered as a benefit to provide homeowners with protection from the inconvenience and unexpected expenses associated with repairs to these critical household systems.

Christie Tavera of Basin Plumbing, a regional contractor who has worked with HomeServe for more than three years, said, “The guarantee offered by CenterPoint Energy and HomeServe in case of plumbing failures, along with pre-screened contractors, are invaluable to homeowners. No one gives a second thought to plumbing until an emergency happens. With this program, contractors like us can help with these emergencies to get homeowners the service they need quickly.”

As of March 2019, HomeServe provided the following updates on the optional service plan for CenterPoint Energy customers in Houston, Laredo, Beaumont, and New Braunfels:

CenterPoint Energy’s program has already completed more than 1,000 customer repairs that would not have been covered under typical homeowners’ insurance;

CenterPoint Energy customers’ natural gas line claims for service have averaged $1,200 per repair; and

Based on survey data from customers after completion of their application, CenterPoint Energy customers have given the program an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

“HomeServe is pleased to participate in this valuable partnership with CenterPoint Energy,” said John Kitzie, CEO of HomeServe USA. “We value the opportunity to help better serve CenterPoint Energy customers and provide peace of mind to them when a repair emergency happens.”

About CenterPoint Energy:

CenterPoint Energy, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a domestic energy delivery company that includes electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution, and energy services operations. The company serves more than seven million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the standard units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, a publicly traded master limited partnership it jointly controls with OGE Energy Corp. Enable Midstream Partners owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, please visit www.CenterPointEnergy.com.

About HomeServe USA Corp.:

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving 4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.

Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations, and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 600 leading municipal, utility and association partners.

HomeServe is a proud sponsor of This Old House on PBS, working together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of thirty-three 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe’s affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserveusa.com.