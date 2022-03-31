A $90,000 Student Settlement

According to American Atheists, a civil rights group, a former student with Klein Independent School District, won a $90,000 settlement. She claimed that she was the target of harassment and discrimination for sitting out the Pledge of Allegiance. American Atheists said its client merely exercised her constitutional right to decline to participate in the Pledge out of her objection to the words “Under God.” The student also believed the United States “does not adequately guarantee liberty and justice for all for people of color,” the group said.