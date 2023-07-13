A/C Weather

North and Central Texas



An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 9:00 pm Thursday as temperatures will climb to 95-109 degrees with heat index values near 105-114 degrees. Ensure heat safety by drinking plenty of water and avoiding time outdoors. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses!



Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible across portions of North Texas this morning. Do not expect severe weather, but lightning and brief heavy rainfall will be possible. Otherwise, hot and humid conditions continue today, with high temperatures topping out in the mid-90s to near 105-110 degrees west of I-35. Heat index values will reach as high as 115 degrees in some areas. Additionally, elevated fire danger continues west of I-35.



Friday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs from the mid-90s to around 106 and max heat index values as high as 111. There is an elevated threat for wildfires, generally west of the I-35 corridor.



The heat continues this weekend into the middle of next week, with highs in the 90s to around 104. Heat indices up to 110 are possible. The Forest Service will elevate the threat of wildfires most days, especially west of I-35. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight Saturday through Sunday. Increased cloud cover associated with the storms will lower temperatures slightly on Sunday.



Practice Heat Safety Wherever You Are!

Today and Tonight

Excessive heat will continue across North and Central Texas today with high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 111 and the afternoon heat index values up to 115.

There is a low chance for thunderstorms across North Texas this morning and again tonight. Do not expect severe weather. Any developing storm may produce gusty winds.

The wildfire threat will remain elevated generally west of the I-35 corridor this afternoon.

Friday through Wednesday

Hot and humid weather will continue through the first half of next week with afternoon heat index values of 105 or higher each day.

Low thunderstorm chances return to portions of North Texas Friday night, Saturday night, and across most of the region Sunday.

The threat will remain elevated generally west of the I-35 corridor Friday through Wednesday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



This afternoon, multiple heat hazards will occur across the Four-State Region. An excessive heat warning will be in effect across the I-49 corridor and west, and a heat advisory will be in place for areas east. Both will expire at 7:00 pm unless extended.



High temps in the mid to upper 90s with S/SW winds 5 to 15 mph. Thursday afternoon’s heat indices will range from 105 to 110 across the Four-State area.

Today and Tonight

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect today through this evening. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 90s and near the triple digits, with heat indices greater than or equal to 110 degrees.

Friday through Wednesday

The heat is here to stay across the region for the remainder of the work week. Look for the likelihood of the current Heat Advisory and or Excessive Heat Warnings to expand through at least the rest of the work week and into the first half of the weekend. Thunderstorms chances may return to the region Sunday into Monday of next week. However, dry conditions and more hot and humid conditions will return by Tuesday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.