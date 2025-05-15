A Commerce Shooting Suspect Arrested

Commerce Police say officials arrested Avean Dejuan Jones of Commerce on Monday, May 12, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Jones is the second of two suspects in the March 15 incident. The other suspect, Jaxyson Grant of Greenville, turned himself in at the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on March 23. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Culver Street in Commerce. They have not released the identity of one person who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

La policía de Commerce dice que los oficiales arrestaron a Avean Dejuan Jones de Commerce el lunes 12 de mayo en el área de Dallas-Fort Worth. Jones es el segundo de dos sospechosos en el incidente del 15 de marzo. El otro sospechoso, Jaxyson Grant de Greenville, se entregó en la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Hunt el 23 de marzo. El tiroteo ocurrió en la cuadra 800 de Culver Street en Commerce. No han revelado la identidad de una persona que sufrió una lesión que no ponga en peligro su vida.