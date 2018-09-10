A Crazy Friday Night Plus Cowboys Lose Opener In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

It was a wild Friday and Saturday night for high school football, thanks to Mother Nature. Because if lightning, Sulphur Springs, Rivercrest and Mt Vernon games were canceled and not rescheduled. Paris, Detroit, Cooper, Rivercrest, and Chisum also had their games canceled due to weather.

There were lightning delays at the Pine Tree at Pittsburg game. After play resumed, Pittsburg came from 2 points down to win 27-16. There was also a delay at Mt Pleasant vs North Lamar. When play resumed the Tigers rolled to a 45-7 final. North Lamar fell to Mt Pleasant 45-7. It was Tom Bean over Prairiland 30-20. It was Honey Grove 32 and Whitewright 6. Clarksville fell to Linden Kildare 62 to 19. Paul Pewitt beat Hooks 23-20, Gilmer edged Van 42-41, Hughes Springs dominated Arp 46-6, Dekalb and New Boston moved their game to New Boston after a delay, where Dekalb won it 20-0. And Saturday night, the Tatum at Daingerfield game was 0-0 at the half, but lightening ended that game.

So, here is this week’s schedule: Thursday night Hughes Springs will host Waskom, that game is on STAR 969. Mt Pleasant is off this week. On Friday: Mt Vernon is at Canton, that game is on K-Lake 97.7. Daingerfield will travel to New Boston, that game is on STAR 96.9. Sulphur Springs celebrates Homecoming as they host Terrell on STAR 95.9. Gilmer is at Paris, Rivercrest is at Bowie, Paul Pewitt is at Redwater, and Pittsburg travels to Tatum.

The Dallas Cowboys offense was poor yesterday, as Dak Prescott was running for his life most of the day. Also, Ezekiel Elliott was ineffective running the ball. With that, the Carolina Panthers beat Dallas 16-8. Meanwhile, defensive end Randy Gregory, who played in his first regular-season game since 2016 on Sunday, suffered a substance-abuse relapse last month that the NFL could rule on as early as this week.

The Houston Texans also lost yesterday 27-20 to New England.

It’s a Monday Night football doubleheader tonight as the NY Jets take on Detroit at 6:10 and the Rams at the Raiders at 9:20 pm. Both games are on ESPN.

Alabama is No. 1 at being No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Crimson Tide have made their 106th overall appearance at the top of the AP rankings, which started in 1936, passing Ohio State for the most by any school. Clemson was still ranked No. 2 after hanging on for a 28-26 victory at Texas A&M on Saturday night. No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State held their spots and Oklahoma moved to No. 5, edging past No. 6 Wisconsin. Auburn was 7th, Notre Dame 8th, Stanford at No. 9 and Washington is ranked 10th. LSU is N0. 12 and TCU No. 15.

The NFL is not expected to implement a new policy on the national anthem this season, no matter how many meetings and conversations occur regarding the topic. The new policy is going to be no policy — at least for this season. Too many people have stances too strong to figure out a compromise, but an NFL official insisted Sunday morning that there is continuing dialogue on the topic as the league looks for ways to address social justice issues.

Texas fell 7-3 on Sunday. The Rangers were swept in Oakland. They will begin a series in LA tonight against the Angels on 1490AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 8:30. First pitch at 9:05.