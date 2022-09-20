A Felony Iindictment Person Can Still Buy Guns

Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas

According to a Texas federal judge, it is no longer constitutional to ban people under felony indictment from buying guns. U.S. District Judge David Counts, appointed by former President Donald Trump to Texas’ western federal district, found that a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling from June invalidates federal law prohibiting those charged with a felony from obtaining a gun. It was not immediately clear if an appeal of the verdict is forthcoming.