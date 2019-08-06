A Few Vacancies on Paris Boards and Commissions

After appointments were made to boards and commissions at the June 24 city council meeting, the city of Paris is in need of a couple of more volunteers.

Building & Standards Commissions : three vacancies, one applicant

Pat Conrad

This commission evaluates and declares structures dangerous or substandard and determines the remedy for having the structure comply with codes and ordinances. Members must be residents of the city and, as nearly as possible, represent each council district. Must be a registered voter in Paris. This commission meets on the third Monday of each month at 3:30 p.m.

Traffic Commission : one vacancy, no applicants

This commission reviews requests for traffic control measures and proposes measures designed to minimize traffic safety problems resulting from vehicular traffic in Paris. Members must be a resident of the city and a registered voter in Paris. This commission meets the 1st Tuesday of each month at 5:15 p.m.