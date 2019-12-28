" /> A Great Day For Car Thieves – EastTexasRadio.com
A Great Day For Car Thieves

19 mins ago

The Texas Department of Insurance is urging you to lock your car doors and turn on alarms while you ring in the New Year.

According to a recent report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thieves stole more cars and trucks on New Year’s Day than any other holiday.

“The report doesn’t speculate on what makes New Year’s Day attractive to car thieves,” said TDI fraud analyst Krystal Kulle. “But midnight January 1 is probably a time when people are celebrating the new year and not out on the street.”

Don’t make your car an easy target:

  • Never leave your keys in the car
  • Lock doors and close windows
  • Park in a well-lit area
  • Don’t leave valuables in plain sight
  • If you have an alarm, use it

For the record, Christmas Day had the lowest number of cars stolen all year long. It seems even car thieves don’t want to work on Christmas.

To report suspected insurance fraud, call 1-800-252-3439.

