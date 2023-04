A Florida woman had a lot to celebrate this week after scoring the $2 million top prize from scratch off, the day after her daughter’s final cancer treatment. On Friday, Geraldine Gimblet, of Lakeland, Florida, claimed her $2 million at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She used all her savings to cover her daughter’s medical expenses. Gimblet opted to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.