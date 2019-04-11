A & M Commerce News Plus Rangers and Stars Win, DIrk Says FInal Goodbye in Today’s Sports

The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team has had three Lions named to the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame’s 2019 Hampshire Honor Society. The Lions’ honorees are linebacker Garrett Blubaugh, kicker Kristov Martinez, and offensive lineman Abdul Shammaa. The 2019 NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is now the No. 8 ranked team in the nation in this week’s National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll. The Lions moved up from No. 10 in last week’s poll. The Lions have won 11 games in a row, sweeping their last four series, including their home series against Texas Woman’s last weekend.

The Frisco RoughRiders scored six runs in the eighth inning Wednesday to knock off Corpus Christi 10–5 and complete a sweep of the Hooks. Brendon Davis broke a 4–4 tie with a two-run double to left-center, collecting his first hit of the season.

The Texas Rangers were able to get a split with the Diamondbacks after a 5–2 win Wednesday night. Texas is off today.

Dirk said goodbye to the Mavs and the NBA last night after a 21 year career. Dallas lost to San Antonio as they said goodbye to a legend.

And the Stars took game one of their series with Nashville 3–2 last night. The Predators have never won a playoff series when they’ve lost the first game. Game two is Saturday at 5pm.