A New Addition for the Rhett’s in Today’s Nashville Roundup

E! News says Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are expecting their third child.

Thomas Instagrammed, “Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings. I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

Lauren posted, “We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock. We are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl. Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister. Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time) & she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her—especially bc I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks.”

Sounds Like Nashville says Reba McEntire is going to voice a character in the upcoming film “Spies in Disguise.” Will Smith is going to play a spy, whose job is to save the world. Spider-Man star Tom Holland has also been cast. The movie is based on the original animated short ”Pigeon: Impossible”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, allegedly took a leave of absence as a New York police officer so he could tour with her. A source tells the website, “When she has to work it means being on the road and they want to be together so it only makes sense for him to travel with her/ They believe strongly that they shouldn’t spend long stretches of time apart, which they would have to do if he didn’t take time off work. So, this arrangement is what’s healthiest for their relationship and their marriage. And Miranda does need someone to guard her, so why not have Brendan, what could be better than a bodyguard that is also a cop.”

Jason Aldean tells Petersens Hunting what ‘redneck’ means to him. “To me that word means blue collar people, every day people. You enjoy doing simple things in life hunting, fishing, and hanging around with your friends drinking beer. That’s how I grew up.”

Justin Moore tells CMT that he recorded “The Ones Who Didn’t Make It Back Home” around the time his hero grandfather died. ”I had recorded that song around the time my grandfather passed away who I was obsessed with. He was my hero, and so it helped me as well. It helped in my healing process. I believe he was 72 when he passed, but it was really unexpected. That was difficult for me and that song helped me. It’s one thing to have a hit record but it’s really special when you have something like this that impacts people’s lives in a positive way.”

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney tells Billboard magazine that he would invite rapper Post Malone to have dinner with his family. “That would be such a funny character to bring to the table. I can’t imagine his reaction to sitting down with my family — they’re very conservative, so it’d be pretty funny to bring him out there.”

The Detroit News claims Kid Rock is selling his Detroit home for $2.2 million. It has a boat house, an outdoor shower, a heated garage, a state-of-the-art entertainment system, a custom beer pong table and a plush poker table.