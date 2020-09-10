A New Ashley HomeStore is Under Construction in Paris

Ashley HomeStore Paris is getting a new home! A new store location is under construction, just off Loop 286 in Paris, Texas. The new retail store will be over 32,000 square feet, with over a quarter of a million dollars of furniture and mattresses on display. The interior architectural design includes the latest concept design, which features an open floor plan, cantilever ceilings, an extensive bedding gallery, and complete home furniture room settings down to the final detail of table lamps, accessories, and area rugs. Technology enhances the environment, incorporating various elements to improve each customer’s shopping experience.

The new Ashley HomeStore will celebrate a Grand Opening in early Spring 2021. This facility will employ approximately 18 people. The third Ashley HomeStore is owned and operated by JP&A Holdings, LLC, a family-owned and operated group with four additional furniture and mattress stores in North East Texas and Southwest Arkansas. Mitzi Dowd, Marketing Director, stated, “Our entire family and amazing team are incredibly excited about the new construction and expansion of our Ashley HomeStore in Paris! We look forward to serving the community and our customers with the value, styles, and selection that only the Ashley brand has to offer under one roof!”

The store features bedroom, dining room, upholstery, motion furniture, leather, outdoor furniture, occasional tables, entertainment centers, home office, youth, recliners, an extensive mattress gallery, lamps, accent pillows, throws, area rugs, and accessories.

The Ashley Sleep Shop is home to the most popular mattress brands today, including Tempur-Pedic, Beautyrest, Ashley Sleep ™, and Ashley Mattress in a Box.

Ashley HomeStore Paris is also proud to participate in the Hope to Dream program. Hope to Dream provides mattresses and beds to children in need throughout the area. Over the last seven years, Ashley HomeStore has provided beds to over 60,000 children.

For more information on Hope to Dream, please visit www.ashleynorthtexas.com. Follow us on Facebook for exclusive announcements and offers at https://www.facebook.com/AshleyParis/