A new limited-time Blue Bell ice cream flavor hit stores on Thursday. The taste, called Peachy Peach, is creamy ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches. Blue Bell introduced this flavor in 2012, but only in the three-gallon size that you see at parlors. For those that love ice cream that contains fruit, Blue Bell offers several more flavors, including Cherry Vanilla, Strawberry, and Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream.