Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday, the team announced. He was 27. Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, and pronounced Skaggs dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected and an investigation is ongoing, police said. “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” an Angels statement said. The Angels’ game against the Texas Rangers scheduled for Monday was postponed. They will play today on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

Per PJC head coach baseball coach Clay Cox, For the 2nd consecutive year PJC Baseball has finished 2nd in ALL of Junior College baseball with a 3.53 GPA! The only team finishing higher is Daytona State. THIRTEEN Dragons were named Academic All-Americans!

The Dallas Mavericks have reached an agreement to bring Seth Curry back on a four year deal.

Ezekiel Elliott will meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss the incident in May when the Dallas Cowboys running back was briefly detained by police in Las Vegas. Though Elliott was not charged, players can still be subject to either a suspension or fine under the league’s personal conduct policy without an arrest occurring.

The US women’s national team will play England today in the World Cup semifinal. That game will begin at 2pm central time. The winner will play Sunday in the World Cup final. Four RoughRiders pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to Corpus Christi Monday night.Each of the four Riders arms recorded at least three strikeouts, including four each from Edgar Arredondo and Demarcus Evans.

England Women’s manager Phil Neville was irritated to discover the Americans scoping out England’s hotel as he prepared for the World Cup semifinal against the United States. U.S. coach Jill Ellis said it was a sign of good preparation rather than arrogance, but Neville suggested it could be a disciplinary matter for the staff dispatched to the hotel — and bad etiquette. The two teams square off this afternoon at 2pm.

After winning two straight Grand Slam titles, Naomi Osaka has now failed to reach the second week at the past two majors. Osaka, who was ranked No. 1 in the world until last week, lost to Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Monday in the first round at Wimbledon. Also Monday, the youngest woman in the draw beat the oldest as 15-year-old Cori Gauff beat five-time champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in a first-round meeting between two players with a 24-year age gap on Court 1.

Klay Thompson has agreed to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract that includes a 15% trade kicker to remain with the Golden State Warriors. On Monday afternoon, Thompson took to Instagram to share his excitement, writing in his caption that “there was never a doubt.” Thompson is one of the NBA’s best all-around players and a foundational talent for a franchise that has won three championships and reached five consecutive NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors issued a statement Monday thanking Kevin Durant and announcing that no player will ever wear No. 35 for the team again. After winning two NBA championships in three seasons with Golden State, Durant will begin the next chapter of his career in Brooklyn, where he plans to sign a four-year contract worth up to $164 million. He will join free agents Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, who also plan to sign with the Nets.