A Three-Vehicle Crash In Smith County

17 mins ago

Monday afternoon, Troopers worked a three-vehicle crash on Loop-49, south of Hwy 110 N. in Smith County. Reportedly, the driver of a Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Loop-49, when for an undetermined reason, he went into the southbound lane of traffic into the path of a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer. The Honda struck the 18-wheeler before being hit by a Ford pickup that was traveling southbound behind the truck-tractor. The driver of the Honda was airlifted to UT Health-Tyler in critical condition, while the driver of the18-wheeler was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler. The driver of the Ford went to the hospital on his own in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

