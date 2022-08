Photo KLTV-Tyler

On Tuesday night, paramedics took a firefighter to the hospital after being injured at a large tire fire in the Pritchett area south of Gilmer. Several departments worked the fire on Private Road 3390 off of Almond Road. Officials said they were working to keep the fire away from houses. Gilmer, Gladewater, Pritchett, Big Sandy, East Mountain, West Mountain, and Diana fire departments were on the scene.