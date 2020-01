A World War II hero from Texas is the recipient of one of the nation’s highest honors at a ceremony at Pearl Harbor on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The United States Navy is naming a new aircraft carrier in honor of Mess Attendant Dorie Miller of Waco. Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for valor when he fired back at Japanese planes by manning a machine gun on the USS West Virginia on December 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor. He was later killed in action in 1943.