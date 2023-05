AAA predicts 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, a seven percent increase over last year. Last-minute domestic airfare averages $275 per ticket, and you will pay about $100 less than last year. Travelers staying in the U.S. over the holiday will pay “considerably less” than what they did last year and even pre-pandemic. Roundtrip tickets to Europe, a number one destination for American travelers, are up more than 50% from last year.