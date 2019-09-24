Aaron Parker Elementary to Celebrate 80 years Saturday

Public invited to ’80 Years in the Making’

North Lamar Independent School District will celebrate Aaron Parker Elementary with an “80 Years in the Making” reception on Saturday, September 28 from 2-4 p.m. The Powderly “rock school’ has housed many students and faculty members since its completion in 1939 when only 12 classrooms, a main office, hallway and library made up the campus.

Aaron Parker will display memorabilia that has been collected or donated for all to enjoy. The fourth and fifth grade music classes, under the direction of music teacher Courtney Malone, will perform songs through the decades from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. in the gym. Light refreshments will be served.

The old ‘rock school’ once heated classrooms and offices with wood-burning potbelly stoves. The chimneys are still visible on the front of the building. Electricity arrived in 1942 and nine years later bathrooms replaced outhouses.

“We’ve come a long way since then,” said Aaron Parker principal Kristin Hughes.

North Lamar invites alumni, community members, students and families to celebrate 80 years at Aaron Parker as staff and students bring Parker’s history to present.