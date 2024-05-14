Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Aaron Parker Elementary’s 4th Grade Wax Museum: A Showcase of Learning and Inspiration

Albert Einstein-John Brunson

Aaron Parker Elementary’s 4th-grade students transformed their classroom into a living museum, bringing to life the stories of influential figures from history and today. As part of their curriculum, students diligently researched and studied the lives of various impactful individuals, ranging from historical icons to modern-day trailblazers.

Pocahontas-Avie Woodrow

The culmination of their hard work and dedication was displayed in a wax museum event, where students stepped into the shoes of their chosen historical figure. Dressed in elaborate costumes and armed with detailed display boards, each student enthusiastically shares their wealth of knowledge with visitors.

Sacagawea- Mally Freelen

From inventors and scientists to activists and artists, the Wax Museum showcased a diverse array of influential personalities. Visitors were treated to engaging presentations as students deliver short speeches, recounting the significant contributions and life stories of their chosen figures.

