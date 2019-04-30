Aaron Parker Students Discover Careers

Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
(L) Dr. Rick Erickson talks to students at Aaron Parker Elementary about being an ear, nose and throat doctor and what education he needed to become a physician.
(R) Dr. Alicia Rouse talks about her profession as a veterinarian as she shows Aaron Parker students how to care for a dog.

Local businesses teach students about jobs

Businesses from Paris and Lamar County participated in the Aaron Parker Elementary Career Day on Friday.  Owners and business representatives were on-hand to talk about their professions as students in Head Start through fifth grade rotated from station to station learning about different careers.

(L) Aaron Parker students are engaged as they hear about the responsibilities of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department
(R) Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Biologist Ragan White talk to the elementary students at Aaron Parker about the many aspects of his job.

Businesses and individuals who shared their careers with the students were: TxDOT, physical therapist Chris Carter, entrepreneur Jack Hoskins, Dr. Rick Erickson, Hayter Engineering, EC construction, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, North Lamar Police Department, Oncor, Wildlife Biologist Ragan White, Veterinarian Alicia Rouse, Water Treatment Plant and Powderly Volunteer Fire Department.

