Aaron Parker Students Discover Careers

Local businesses teach students about jobs

Businesses from Paris and Lamar County participated in the Aaron Parker Elementary Career Day on Friday. Owners and business representatives were on-hand to talk about their professions as students in Head Start through fifth grade rotated from station to station learning about different careers.

Businesses and individuals who shared their careers with the students were: TxDOT, physical therapist Chris Carter, entrepreneur Jack Hoskins, Dr. Rick Erickson, Hayter Engineering, EC construction, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, North Lamar Police Department, Oncor, Wildlife Biologist Ragan White, Veterinarian Alicia Rouse, Water Treatment Plant and Powderly Volunteer Fire Department.