Aaron Parker Students Interview Spurs Interest In Space

The third grade Gifted and Talented students at Aaron Parker Elementary have been leaning about risk management and were asked to interview someone who takes risks. Hannah Adams and Alazar Nava got an interview with Jacob Bonura. Jacob Bonura is an International Space Station Flight Controller for NASA. The kids got to hear first-hand about the ISS, risks taken in space, and gyroscopes used to move and change the orientation of the International Space Station.

After the interview Bonura said, “I really enjoyed it!”

The interview has sparked the student’s interests in space. They are now working on a Lunar Survival Challenge.