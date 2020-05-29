Abbott Allowing Fans to Take Part in Outdoor Sporting Events with Limited Capacity

Starting today, most Texas counties will allow spectators for outdoor sports for venues as long as visitors are capped at 25% capacity. The IndyCar season is set to begin June 6, at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. But track president Eddie Gossage says they are still going to continue with no fans in the grandstand. The Charles Schwab Challenge set to begin at Colonial Country Club the week of June 8 plans to go forward with no fans. Under the revised rule, fans are still banned from attending indoor sporting events in-person. The new rule does not affect High School or College sports.