Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now

Abbott Asks Biden For Disaster Declaration Over Border Crisis

President Joe Biden

Governor Greg Abbott Monday asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal emergency and provide resources to help state and local authorities cope with the Haitian immigrant surge in Del Rio. He says the disaster at Del Rio “is of such severity that supplementary federal assistance is necessary to lessen the threat of catastrophe, save lives, and protect property, public health, and safety. In addition, Abbott urged a harsher federal crackdown on the surge of migrants at the southern border.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     