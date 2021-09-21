Abbott Asks Biden For Disaster Declaration Over Border Crisis

President Joe Biden

Governor Greg Abbott Monday asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal emergency and provide resources to help state and local authorities cope with the Haitian immigrant surge in Del Rio. He says the disaster at Del Rio “is of such severity that supplementary federal assistance is necessary to lessen the threat of catastrophe, save lives, and protect property, public health, and safety. In addition, Abbott urged a harsher federal crackdown on the surge of migrants at the southern border.