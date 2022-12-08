ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Roper & White
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header
cypress basin hospice

Abbott Bans Tik-Tok On State Devices

Governor Greg Abbott, on Wednesday, ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on any government-issued devices as the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure continues to grow. The Governor highlighted what he called Texas’ responsibility to preserve the safety and cybersecurity of Texans, in addition to the federal government’s responsibility for foreign policy issues. Abbott said in his statement that TikTok is “owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members and has a subsidiary partially owned by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     