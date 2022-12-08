Abbott Bans Tik-Tok On State Devices

Governor Greg Abbott, on Wednesday, ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on any government-issued devices as the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to critical U.S. information and infrastructure continues to grow. The Governor highlighted what he called Texas’ responsibility to preserve the safety and cybersecurity of Texans, in addition to the federal government’s responsibility for foreign policy issues. Abbott said in his statement that TikTok is “owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members and has a subsidiary partially owned by the Chinese Communist Party.”