Abbott Calls Another Special Session For Legislature

After a stalemate between the Texas House and Senate over a property tax reduction in the first special session, Governor Greg Abbott has now called a second one. The Governor wants to bridge the gap between the House and Senate on property tax cuts. Abbott and the House want a reduction in the school district tax. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and the senate favor a $100,000 homestead exemption. Property tax cuts were the only agenda items for the second special session. The second session can last a maximum of 30 days.