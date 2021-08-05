Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Abbott Calls Another Special Session

Dave Kirkpatrick 9 hours ago

With the first special session  of the state legislature coming to an end today, Gov. Greg Abbott is already calling for a second special legislative session The session will start at noon on tomorrow. The first special session began July 8, but because the democrats in the house fled the state to Washington, DC,.and a quorum was never archived, bills were not able to get passed. Democrats were at odds with republicans over the controversial Elections Integrity bill. That will once again be on the agenda for the second session.

