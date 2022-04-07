Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Abbott Cracking Down On Border Security

Governor Abbott has rolled out enhanced border security efforts in preparation for the end of the Title 42 policy that barred most asylum seekers from entering the United States.  Anticipating a mass migration of illegal immigrants into Texas, governor Abbott rolled out the first in a series of additional border security measures. It includes lights and more razor wire and boat and storage container blockades in high traffic areas of the border. Abbott will also charter busses to take migrants left by the feds in Texas to Washington DC.

