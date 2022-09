Governor Abbott is shutting down talk of raising the age needed to buy an assault weapon. That doesn’t sit well with Brett Cross, who lost his son in the Uvalde school shooting. On the campaign trail this week, the governor said he could not raise the age needed to buy an assault weapon if he wanted to. Instead, he pointed to several recent court rulings on guns. In one of them, a federal judge struck down a state law and allowed anyone over 18 to carry a handgun.