Abbott Extends Statewide Disaster Declaration

Governor Greg Abbott has extended his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19. The Texas Covid 19 death toll is at least 7800, although state officials say declining hospitalizations are a sign of encouragement. The Governor continues to urge Texans to do their part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, by wearing a mask, utilizing social distancing and washing hands frequently and thoroughly. Abbott previously recommended that all Texans get a flu vaccine, as the flu season approaches.