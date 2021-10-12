cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Mid America Pet Food Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Abbott Issues New Vaccine Mandate

After a week in the special session, Governor Abbott has asked the legislature to back his new mandate, saying employers cannot force workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In his latest order, Governor Abbott accuses the Biden administration of bullying private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and says they are causing workforce disruptions that threaten the state’s recovery. The governor reiterated that while the vaccine is safe and effective, it should remain voluntary and never forced.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     