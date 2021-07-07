Abbott Issues Orders To Public Utility Commision

Governor Abbott is directing the Public Utility Commission to take immediate action to improve electric reliability across Texas. He’s asked the PUC to streamline incentives within the Ercot market to bolster reliable sources of power, like natural gas, coal, and nuclear power. The goal is to ensure that Texas has additional and more reliable power generation capacity. Abbott says electric generators are expected to provide enough electricity to meet the needs of all Texans, and failing to do so creates an uneven playing field between non-renewable and renewable energy generators. His directive establishes a maintenance schedule for non-renewables. Hence, enough power is always online, and it speeds up the development of transmission projects that increase connectivity between power plants and areas of need.