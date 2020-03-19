Abbott Issues Public Health Disaster Declaration

For the first time since 1901, The State of Texas declared a public health disaster in the wake of the rapidly spreading Coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order mandating a two-week shutdown of all restaurant dining rooms and all schools.

Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10

All schools in Texas are temporarily closed, but online and alternative education is encouraged.

People should avoid eating in bars, restaurants and food courts; drive-thru and delivery services are permitted.

Gyms and health clubs will be closed.

People shall not visit nursing homes, retirement homes or long-term care facilities unless providing critical assistance.

The governor emphasized that this is not a “shelter-in-place” situation.