Governor Greg Abbott has issued a Disaster Declaration due to wildfires across the state. The move makes additional resources available to fight wildfires. The declaration covers 191 of the 254 Texas counties. Counties included in East Texas are Cass, Fannin, Harrison, Hunt, Red River,Upshur and Van Zandt . More than 95 fire departments have deployed to respond to wildfire activity across the state as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.