Abbott – No Mask Mandates In Texas

A new executive order issued Thursday from Gov. Greg Abbott stripped local officials’ ability to limit businesses’ capacity or require vaccines or face masks. Abbott tweeted that the order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates. The new directive overrides previous orders, so local officials can’t restrict business capacity, even if hospitalization rates are over 15% in an area. School districts or local officials also can’t enact mask requirements.
