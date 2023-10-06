Abbott Outlines Agenda For Special Session

Press Release From Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott Thursday announced Special Session No. 3 and issued a proclamation identifying agenda items for the special session that begins at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 9.

“I am bringing the Texas Legislature back for Special Session No. 3 to continue building on the achievements we accomplished during the 88th Regular Legislative Session and two special sessions this summer,” said Governor Abbott. “Together, we will chart a brighter future for all Texas children by empowering parents to choose the best education option for their child.”

Texas will also pass laws to mirror the federal immigration laws President Joe Biden refuses to enforce that will reduce illegal immigration and enhance the safety of Texans. For the first time, Texas will subject people to arrest for unlawful entry into our State from a foreign nation. Texas has licensed law enforcement officers to stop or remove anyone who illegally enters the State, with penalties of up to 20 years in prison for refusing to comply with removal. Texas will crack down on repeated attempts to enter Texas illegally. Re-entry will be penalized with up to 20 years in prison. Additionally, we must protect the freedom of Texans from forced COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to address these critical issues.”

Special Session No. 3 agenda items include: