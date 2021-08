Even though he’s asymptomatic, Governor Abbott is taking steps to avoid getting seriously sick now that he’s been infected with Covid. In a video update online, the governor says he’s in good condition and is continuing to work in isolation. Governor Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, is also receiving the monoclonal antibody treatment, which is designed to reduce the severity of the virus. And NBC news is reporting the governor has already received a third dose of the covid vaccine as well.