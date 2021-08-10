Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Rocky Point Adventures Header

Abbott Requests Postponing Some Hospital Procedures

Dave Kirkpatrick 5 hours ago

Governor Abbott has sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association requesting they voluntarily postpone procedures that will not lead to the deterioration of a patient’s condition. The Texas Department of State Health Services will use staffing agencies to bring in medical staff from outside of Texas to help out, as well as open five more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers to treat COVID-19 patients who don’t need to be in the hospital. There’s currently one in Lubbock. Another will open in San Antonio today. No word where the other ones will be set up.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     