Abbott Requests Postponing Some Hospital Procedures

Governor Abbott has sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association requesting they voluntarily postpone procedures that will not lead to the deterioration of a patient’s condition. The Texas Department of State Health Services will use staffing agencies to bring in medical staff from outside of Texas to help out, as well as open five more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers to treat COVID-19 patients who don’t need to be in the hospital. There’s currently one in Lubbock. Another will open in San Antonio today. No word where the other ones will be set up.