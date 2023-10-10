ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Abbott Shows Support For Israel

Governor Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott took two actions Monday related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. The governor authorized over $4 million to secure Jewish synagogues and schools further. He also issued an executive order preventing state agencies from buying goods produced in the Gaza Strip. The Hamas attack has killed at least 1,600 Israelis and Palestinians. At last report, they have killed at least 11 Americans. Hamas has vowed that it will execute hostages.

