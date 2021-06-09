" /> Abbott Signs Bipartisan Legislation to Address Ailing Power Grid – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Bobcat of North Texas Header

Abbott Signs Bipartisan Legislation to Address Ailing Power Grid

7 hours ago

Democrat and Republican lawmakers in Texas came together to pass new legislation to regulate the state’s power grid better. Winter storms in early 2021 knocked millions of homes and businesses offline, resulting in chaos. Governor Abbott signed new bills Tuesday requiring upgrades to power systems and companies to weatherize their equipment without state funding. The governor says this should prevent a repeat of what happened earlier this year. Texas can now fine up to a million dollars plants found not prepared for extreme cold or hot weather.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     