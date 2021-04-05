Abbott Snubs Rangers, MLB

Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Rangers baseball organization on Monday just hours before game time, declining the invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the their home opener. The Governor cited Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new election integrity laws. Abbott also said that he will no longer participate in any event held by MLB, and that the State of Texas will not seek to host the All-Star game or any other MLB special events.