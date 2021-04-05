" /> Abbott Snubs Rangers, MLB – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mid America Pet Food Header

Abbott Snubs Rangers, MLB

3 hours ago

Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Rangers baseball organization on Monday just hours before game time, declining the invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the their home opener. The Governor cited Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new election integrity laws. Abbott also said that he will no longer participate in any event held by MLB, and that the State of Texas will not seek to host the All-Star game or any other MLB special events.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     